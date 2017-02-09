Ghana up nine places in FIFA ranking

The senior national team, Black Stars, have moved up nine places in the latest FIFA ranking after finishing fourth at the just concluded Africa cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars moved from 54th to 45th but one place up on the continent to 8th place.

Champions of Africa Cameroon have climbed up 29 places into 33rd position and third on the continent.

Whilst Silver-medalist Egypt moved 12 places up to the 23rd spot and are now the highest ranked team.

In total, 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking.

These included the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (32 games), the 2017 Copa Centroamericana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games).

Despite the many successes from the Americas and Africa over the preceding weeks, the composition of the top five teams remains unchanged for the February ranking.

Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5) hold onto their positions.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 09 March.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports