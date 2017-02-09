I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 12:53 CET

Black Stars catapult nine places on FIFA ranking to 45th position after AFCON semi-final feat

Ghana moved up nine places in the latest FIFA ranking to 45 after reaching the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars also moved one place up on the continent to 8th place.

Cameroon's victory at the Nations Cup helped them climb 29 places into 33rd position and third on the continent.

Silver-medalist Egypt moved 12 places up to the 23rd spot and are now the highest ranked team.

In total, 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking.

These included the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (32 games), the 2017 Copa Centroamericana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games).

Despite the many successes from the Americas and Africa over the preceding weeks, the composition of the top five teams remains unchanged for the February ranking.

Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4) and Belgium (5) hold onto their positions.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 09 March.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Those who preach against corruption must be pure themselves
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img