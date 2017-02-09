Richard Ofori poised to become Black Stars first choice goalkeeper

WA All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he is ''ever ready'' to become first choice shot stopper of the senior national team, Black Stars, after featuring in the team's final game at the 2017 Africa cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

The former Ghana U20 goalkeeper was the only local-based player in the Black Stars team and gave a positive account of himself when he was called upon.

Avram Grant handed Ofori his debut game in the third place match Burkina Faso which the team lost 1-0.

'I am very happy, this is my first appearance for the team, I have been with the team for some time now but this is the first time I got the opportunity to be in the post,' he spoke to Metro TV.

'I think I did well, although I didn't want to concede but it is part of the game, I just need to improve myself and correct my mistake.

'I'm ready, every ready, anytime am told to be in post I will always give my best. I am ready for the number one position.

'I think I have learnt a lot since I came to the National team. I have learnt so many things from my seniors.'

