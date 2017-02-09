I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
JE Sarpong rules out local coaches for vacant Black Stars job

Veteran coach JE Sarpong does not expect the Ghana Football Association to appoint a local man to replace Avram Grant as Black Stars coach.  

''I don't think the GFA will go in for a local coach, if you look at the terrible way in which Kwesi Appiah handled by the GFA during his spell with the Black Stars, which of course include some unprintable words by the media,'' Sarpong told Asempa FM.

''I don't think the GFA will have confidence in appointing a local coach but will certainly go in for a foreign coach.''

