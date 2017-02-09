I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 12:53 CET

Sports Writers of Ghana president Kwabana Yeboah BLASTS 'opportunist' Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sports Writers Association of Ghana president Kwabena Yeboah has slammed Kevin-Prince Boateng for his recent criticisms of the Black Stars. 

The Las Palmas star called for 'big changes' after the Black Stars failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Boateng, who was thrown out of Ghana's camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup for insulting head coach Kwesi Appiah, was not explicit about the changes.

But Yeboah says the German-born has not moral right to criticize his former teammates.

''We continue to even waste time on Kevin Prince Boateng, complete waste of every body's time, he is not somebody who should even engage our attention,'' Yeboah told Angel FM.

''He is not somebody we should spend time on, he is completely irrelevant so far as I'm concerned, he is completely inconsequential. I'm saying this in a context that after using us he dumped for us, four years this guy turned his back on us.

'When we qualified for World Cup 2014, he came back and he went and destroyed the smoothness at the World Cup, then after the World Cup, this guy instead of showing remorse didn't show remorse because he understands why he should even show remorse.

''Today when these boys (Black Stars players) have gone out there and done their best, their best wasn't good enough, it should be the last person to ever express sentiments about the Black Stars, it is not as if he was there he will win the trophy.''

Kevin-Prince Boateng

