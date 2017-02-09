Sports News | 9 February 2017 11:02 CET
Hearts of Oak warn unauthorized dealers in club's memorabilia
Hearts of Oak have issued a stern warning to unauthorized dealers in the club's memorabilia.
Management says offenders will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
Pacific Football Ghana Limited is the only company with the exclusive merchandizing rights by the club.
