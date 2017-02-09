I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017

Hearts of Oak warn unauthorized dealers in club's memorabilia

Hearts of Oak have issued a stern warning to unauthorized dealers in the club's memorabilia.

Management says offenders will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Pacific Football Ghana Limited is the only company with the exclusive merchandizing rights by the club.

Sports News

