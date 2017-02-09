I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 11:02 CET

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew joins up with new club Swansea City

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has joined up with Swansea City ahead of his debut against Leicester City on Sunday.

Ayew, 25, joined the Welsh club from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day, as part of a deal that saw Neil Taylor and £5million head the other way.

His brother Andre played for Swansea last season, ending the campaign as top scorer with a dozen goals to his name before making a £20.5million move to West Ham.

Despite his move going through over a week ago, Ayew had yet to report for duty at Swansea's state-of-the-art Fairwood training complex due to his involvement in Ghana's African Cup of Nations campaign.

The forward spent Wednesday undergoing fitness tests to determine his condition following the tournament and travel to South Wales.

A decision is to be taken on how much of a part he can play in the build-up to the clash with the Foxes, as well as in the game itself.

Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

