GOIL presents monthly sponsorship package to Asante Kotoko

GOIL has presented their monthly sponsorship package to Asante Kotoko.

On Wednesday, Goil presented their monthly package for the last two months to the club.

Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Baokye Agyeman received the cheque on behalf of Management.

Goil signed a GHÈ¼40,000-a-month plus products for a year in 2016.

