I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 11:02 CET

GOIL presents monthly sponsorship package to Asante Kotoko

GOIL has presented their monthly sponsorship package to Asante Kotoko.

On Wednesday, Goil presented their monthly package for the last two months to the club.

Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Baokye Agyeman received the cheque on behalf of Management.

Goil signed a GHÈ¼40,000-a-month plus products for a year in 2016.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

In him we live and move and have our living
By: Bismark Omari Somua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img