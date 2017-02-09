Under-fire Ghana goalie Razak Brimah set to join his Spanish club Cordoba today

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah will join his club today after helping Ghana to finish fourth in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon.

Brimah has been under from the Ghanaian masses following a rant on face book where he used the f word on several occasions on the people of Ghana.

Brimah having been given two days off is now set to return to Spain today where he is hoping that his showing at the AFCON that earned him some credit will be enough to get him enough game time.

The Ghana goalie's future at the national team is still uncertain with the departure coach Avram Grant.

