I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 11:02 CET

Rising star Daniel Amartey walks straight into Leicester City’s starting line-up against Derby County

He reclaimed his place in the Leicester starting lineup just days after rejoining the Premier League title-holders from Gabon where the 2017 AFCON took place.

Leicester City profited from the return of Ghana ace Daniel Amartey as the utility midfielder steeled the midfield to help the Foxes defeat Derby County 3-1 in the English FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Amartey has been on the rise since joining the English Premier League holders from FC Copenhagen.

His return coincided with the Foxes returning to winning ways and it will be interesting to see if he is maintained for the game against Swansea City.

Daniel Amartey

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

I don't know how to define beaut I only know when you see it, it's there.
By: William ALLISEE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img