Rising star Daniel Amartey walks straight into Leicester City’s starting line-up against Derby County

He reclaimed his place in the Leicester starting lineup just days after rejoining the Premier League title-holders from Gabon where the 2017 AFCON took place.

Leicester City profited from the return of Ghana ace Daniel Amartey as the utility midfielder steeled the midfield to help the Foxes defeat Derby County 3-1 in the English FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Amartey has been on the rise since joining the English Premier League holders from FC Copenhagen.

His return coincided with the Foxes returning to winning ways and it will be interesting to see if he is maintained for the game against Swansea City.

