Sports News | 9 February 2017 11:02 CET

Swansea manager Paul Clement salivates about new recruit Jordan Ayew

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has expressed his happiness at the signing of Ghana international Jordan Ayew.

The 25-year-old follows in the footsteps of his older brother Andre in joining the Swans, having been signed on deadline day last month from Championship side Aston Villa.

'He [Ayew] is a very positive option for us," Clement said.

"He is hungry and he is proving what he is capable of with Ghana at the moment.

'His performances at Aston Villa were mixed I think, but we see him as someone who has talent and who can have a big impact here.

'He is quick, he can run with the ball and he can score goals.'

Ayew, who joined Villa in 2015, scored seven goals in 58 appearances for the Birmingham club.

I KNOW WHAT YOU THINK I DON'T KNOW
