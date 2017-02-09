Bechem United partners five European clubs

Ghana Premier League and MTN FA cup champions Bechem united have announced a partnership agreement with five European clubs to improve their lot.

The partnership sees Bechem united potentially benefiting in three thematic areas, player development, exposure and marketing.

Ghana born former Dutch international midfielder George Boateng is the brain behind the

‘’We have partnered with four to five different clubs. First club is PFC Slavia Sofia and then Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria, Atrikos and Pansrikos in Greece and Anadia FC in Portugal’’Boateng said.

‘’These clubs will provide opportunities to all the players from Bechem united who have what it takes to ply their trade in Europe. ‘’Players will be stranded, as it has been the case of most African players, when he travels to Europe as they will be in care of the European club, they will earn salaries and have a good time abroad’’

‘’Bechem will earn 50% of onward transfer fees of players who move to these five clubs’’ Boateng concluded.

Administrative manager of Bechem united, Francis Gorman Hackman explained the decision to agree the partnership is because it conforms to their policy.

‘’Bechem is a selling club. We groom players and later transfer them to Europe to continue their careers.’’

Bechem united has already groomed and transferred players such as Abednego Tetteh and former Ghana Premier League goal king Augustine Okrah for the international market.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports