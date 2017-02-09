I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Bechem United coach Annese cautious ahead of CAF Confederation Cup debut

Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has tasked his side to be tactfully as they debut in Africa this Sunday with a home clash.

The FA Cup winners host MC Algers in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg qualifier at the Accra Stadium Stadium.

Annese says they have to tackle their campaign one match at a time.

"It's the first time in Africa for the team. It's also my first time as a coach and everybody. I don't have one target. The target in match by match and step by step".

"We need more confidence to win the match because that's the most important thing. After that I can talk more about tactics."

By Nuhu Adams

