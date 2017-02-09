Asante Kotoko send goodwill message to CAF Champions League campaigners Wa All Stars

Asante Kotoko have sent a goodwill message to CAF Champions League campaigners Wa All Stars.

All Stars open their campaign at the Tamale Sports Stadium against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli.

Kotoko say Wa All Stars have the prerequisite qualities to make the nation proud.

''As Ghana Ghana's ambassadors in the CAF Champions league competition, Kotoko is of the strongest conviction that having come up to the top in the league competition, Wa All Stars football club have earned their status as worthy campaigners who have the prerequisite qualities to make the nation proud,'' a portion of the statement read.

''We wish you all the best in your Sunday's match against Ahly Tripoli of Libya and other subsequent matches.''

