Sports News | 9 February 2017 10:07 CET

On-loan John Antwi bangs brace on Misr El Maqassa debut in Egyptian Cup win

Striker John Antwi made an electric start to his Misr El Maqassa career after scoring two goals in their 3-0 win over Petrojet in the Egyptian FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Antwi doubled El Maqassa's lead in the 52nd minute after connecting Nageel Rajab's cross.

Rajab had opened the scoring on 35 minutes.
Antwi made it three-nil on 67th minute mark by turning home a cross to send the club to the semi final.

The 24-year-old is on a short loan move from giants Al Ahly.

