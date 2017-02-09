I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 10:07 CET

Vision FC to play Dreams FC on Sunday to commission new home ground in Amrahia

Division One League side Vision FC will open their newly-constructed Nii Amoah Okromansah Park at Amrahia on Sunday. 

That will be their new home ground for the season after using the Kweiman School Park last season.

The detailed program includes a tour of the facility by dignitaries and customary rites by the Chief and elders of the Amrahia community.

The Nii Amoah Okromansah Park has been passed by the Club Licensing Board for Division One League action.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

‘Change and growth take place when a person has risked himself and dares to become involved with experimenting with his own life.’
By: Herbert Otto
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img