''Perfect'' Nyantakyi must stay on as GFA president, says Avram Grant

Former Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has thrown his weight behind under-fire Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi saying he is the ''perfect talisman'' and must not be forced out of office.

Avram Grant believes his former boss has great ideas to spearhead the Association despite calls for the FIFA council executive to relinquish his post following another failed attempt to lead the Black Stars to Africa cup of Nations success.

Also, Nyantakyi, who has been in office for 12 years, has been accused of running out of ideas and 'destroying' Ghana football.

Grant on Wednesday night told Starr FM ''Nyantakyi must stay on and must stay long time,''

Nyantakyi’s tenure will expire in 2019.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports