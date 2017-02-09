I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Richard Arthur tells Wa All Stars players to take advantage of CAF Champions League exposure

Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur says playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time is an opportunity for the players to show off their skills and artistry. 

The Ghana Premier League champions face Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Tamale Sports Stadium this Sunday.

"One thing motivating us ahead of the our CAF Champions League campaign is that, as a player, any chance gotten is an opportunity," he told Silver FM.

"For this time that we are also participating in Africa, we will make sure we sell our potentials and talents to the world. So we will make sure we make it to the next stage.

"This is the determination holding us into the game on Sunday. Every player wants his potentials and capabilities known outside."

By Nuhu Adams

