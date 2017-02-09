Avram Grant backs ''perfect talisman'' Kwesi Nyantakyi to stay on as Ghana FA chief

Exiting Black Stars coach Avram Grant has jumped to the defence of Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi saying he is the ''perfect talisman''.

There have been calls from football fans to see Nyantakyi vacate his seat after a washed out campaign to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon.

Nyantakyi, who has been in office for 12 years, has been accused of running out of ideas and 'destroying' Ghana football.

But Grant believes the CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member has great ideas to spearhead the association.

''Nyantakyi must stay on and must stay long time,'' Grant told Starr FM on Wednesday night.

