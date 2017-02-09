Ghana ace Daniel Amartey returns to inspire Leicester to extra-time win in FA Cup

Leicester City profited from the return of Ghana ace Daniel Amartey as the utility midfielder steeled the midfield to help the Foxes defeat Derby County 3-1 in the English FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Nigerian Wilfried Ndidi and Demrai Gray scored in extra-time to power Claudio Ranieri's men into the fourth round.

Amartey, who was named in the CAF 2017 AFCON Team of the tournament, lasted the entire 120 minutes at the King Power Stadium for the winners.

He reclaimed his place in the Leicester starting lineup just days after rejoining the Premier League title-holders from Gabon where the 2017 AFCON took place.

Daniel Amartey



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com