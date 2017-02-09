I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 10:07 CET

Torino star Afriyie Acquah upbeat Ghana can swiftly improve fortunes in 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is refusing to give up on the Black Stars chances of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals. 

After two rounds of matches in the qualifiers, the Black Stars are third on the Group D table with just one point.

They are five points behind leaders Egypt and three in arrears against second-placed Uganda.

Ghana's next match will be against Congo at home in a must-win encounters when the qualifiers return in August this year.

Despite facing the odds, Acquah believes the team can turn around their fortunes.

"We are now in difficult times but is not over yet and all needed to aid our qualification is hard work" the Torino star told Abusua FM in Kumasi.

"We will win all the remaining four matches to secure our qualification to the World Cup."

Afriyie Acquah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The more pity that fools may not speak wisely what wise men do foolishly.
By: William Shakespeare
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img