Nyantakyi Must Stay – Grant

Outgoing Black Stars coach Avram Grant has described Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi as the perfect talisman to save Ghana football.

Mr. Nyantakyi has been occupying the highest GFA position since 2005 and has steered the four-time African champions to three World Cups, but has failed to win a medal at the African showpiece.

The owner of Wa All Stars has come under a barrage of criticisms over his continuous stay at the helm of affairs with his critics arguing he has destroyed Ghana football.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Wednesday, coach Grant noted he feels otherwise, stressing the CAF Executive member deserves a longer stay.

“Nyantakyi must stay on and must stay long time,” the former Chelsea coach said.

He lauded Nyantakyi as a man with great ideas, maintaining he can win the Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana in the future.

Sad to leave

Meanwhile, Grant has revealed he is sad he is leaving his post at the end of the month. He took over from Kwesi Appiah in December 2014 and guided the national side to a second-place finish at the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea.

However, he was unable to repeat that feat this time around, losing 2-0 in the semi-finals to eventual winners Cameroon and also falling to a 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

He is expected to leave the Ghana job at the end of February.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former Chelsea coach said he has enjoyed his stay in Ghana but disappointed he couldn’t win a medal for the nation.

“I am sad am leaving Ghana,” the Isreali trainer told Bola Ray Wednesday, adding “I’ve hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana.

