I’ll Miss Ghana’s Jollof - Avram Grant

Outgoing Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has hilariously revealed that he will miss a lot of things about Ghana during his stay as coach of the senior national team but the thing he will miss most is one of the most popular local dishes, Jollof.

Avram Grant vacated his post as coach of the Black Stars after the Stars were unable to meet the expected target of winning the elusive fifth AFCON trophy. As expected even before the commencement of the tourney in Gabon, AFCON 2017 was Grant’s Ghana swansong and he amicably parted ways having agreed mutually with the handlers of the Black Stars to end his stay.

Grant, speaking on Starr FM in Accra paid glowing tribute to Ghanaians and looked back fondly on his stay in the country jokingly suggesting that the “Ghanaian jollof” has left an indelible mark on him and he would miss the local dish gravely.

“The only thing I would miss about Ghana is their jollof”, Grant said on Starr Chat with Bola Ray.

The search for the new Black Stars coach has started in earnest with a new coach set to be named before the qualification for AFCON 2019 kick starts in June. In the meantime, Maxwell Konadu, who has been the assistant coach of the Stars for some time now is expected to step in as an interim before a substantive coach is named.