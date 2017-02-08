I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 8 February 2017

Portuguese giants FC Porto want Ghana U20 star Yaw Yeboah on loan

Portugues giants FC Porto have set eyes on Ghana U20 star Yaw Yeboah for a loan spell with the club with an option to buy.

Yeboah, 19, has been an outstanding performer for FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivise since joining from Manchester City on loan.

The Ghana U20 star was loaned to the Dutch side by the English giants after spending last season on loan at Lille in the French Ligue 1.

The skillful winger has been a great performer for the side attracting many suitors from many big European clubs.

Reports in the Netherlands are that the Portuguese giants are requesting for him on loan from Manchester City with an option to buy him completely after a season.

Yaw who won the best player at the U20 Africa Youth Champions in 2015 was also a member of the Ghana U20 side that failed to qualify for the 2017 U20 Afcon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

