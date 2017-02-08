Ghana FA 'popped champagne and played music' to celebrate NDC's defeat- Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Immediate past Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has alleged that members of the Ghana Football Association 'popped champagne and played music' after his political party lost the general elections.

Vanderpuye had frosty relationship with the local football governing after his appointment in January last year.

He vowed to sanitize a corrupt-ridden Ghana FA and in some cases exchanged unpalatable words with the top-hierarchy.

GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi described him as irrelevant and a good-riddance after the NDC were toppled by the NPP.

''I should be history because NDC is no more in power but I am not history in parliament. Yesterday [Tuesday, February 8], his minister appeared before me. [As long as] I continue to be a Member of Parliament)…I could summon him to appear before parliament. So me being history is his word; he knows, if he understands the relevance and the strength in the power of parliament, he will not say an MP is history,'' the Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo told Class FM.

''Is that why they were praying that I lose my seat in Odododiodioo? Is that why some people from the football fraternity came and they were financing my opponent for me to lose?

''Is that why they popped champagne at the GFA Secretariat when NDC lost the elections? …They popped champagne and played music. I have the evidence on video, I have the video. They saw me as a problem but I am not a problem. I was fighting in the interest of mother Ghana.''

