Sports News | 8 February 2017 17:51 CET

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant is 4th coach to resign after AFCON


Avram Grant is the fourth coach to resign after the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Grant, a former Chelsea coach, mutually parted ways with Ghana on Tuesday after leading the side to finish fourth-finished at the continental showpiece.

He joins  Michel Dussuyer (Ivory Coast), Henryk Kasperczak (Tunisia) and George Leekens (Algeria) who quit after losing out on the title.

Grant has been linked with the South African job.
By Patrick Akoto

