I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 8 February 2017 17:51 CET

Swansea City boss Paul Clement happy with signing of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew


Swansea City boss Paul Clement is delighted with the signing of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

Ayew, 25, joined the Swans on transfer deadline day from Championship side Aston Villa.

'He [Ayew] is a very positive option for us," Clement said.

"He is hungry and he is proving what he is capable of with Ghana at the moment.

'His performances at Aston Villa were mixed I think, but we see him as someone who has talent and who can have a big impact here.

'He is quick, he can run with the ball and he can score goals.'

The Ghanaian, featured 58 times for Villa and scored seven goals.

By Patrick Akoto
Jordan Ayew

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Not all males are men
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img