Swansea City boss Paul Clement happy with signing of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew



Swansea City boss Paul Clement is delighted with the signing of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

Ayew, 25, joined the Swans on transfer deadline day from Championship side Aston Villa.

'He [Ayew] is a very positive option for us," Clement said.

"He is hungry and he is proving what he is capable of with Ghana at the moment.

'His performances at Aston Villa were mixed I think, but we see him as someone who has talent and who can have a big impact here.

'He is quick, he can run with the ball and he can score goals.'

The Ghanaian, featured 58 times for Villa and scored seven goals.

By Patrick Akoto

