Twitter meltdown over Mariners winger Appiah Kubi's first goal in 53 appearances in the A-League
Twitter went into overdrive after Ghanaian winger Kwabena Appiah-Kubi opened his A-League account for Mariners after an astonishing 53 outings.
The 24-year-old climbed off the bench to score a sensational winner for the side in their 2-1 win over United.
The maligned winger finally broke the duck and that took centre stage on Twitter.
Appiah misses a sitter and scores a worldie
¯_(ãƒ„)_/¯ #CCMvADL
— Dale Roots (@dale_roots) February 5, 2017
Congratulations to #CCMFC Kwabena Appiah! Beautiful goal! #CCMvADL
— Missus Fred (@rebeccagiono) February 5, 2017
Years from now kids in Canberra will go to their grandparents and ask them 'What was it like to see Kwabs score that stunner?' #CCMvADL
— Manfred McGoonagall (@ThoughtsOfAGM) February 5, 2017
Well in lad. Top finish. #CCMvADL
— ben peterson (@Benji_Pete) February 5, 2017
Actually delighted for Kwabena Appiah. Wasn't sure he'd ever score an A-League goal #CCMvADL
— Jason Pine (@pineyzb) February 5, 2017
KUBI BREAKS THE DUCK OKON IS THE GREATEST MANAGER EVER #CCMvADL
— Rob (@RobskiNew) February 5, 2017
Appiah be like.. 🔥🔥🔥 #rapid #CCMvADL pic.twitter.com/9DNKUFWSNh
— Umair Ashfaque (@umairash11) February 5, 2017
All jokes aside, really happy for Appiah that he has finally got that first A-League goal #CCMvADL
— Ryan's Rovers (@Ryans_Rovers) February 5, 2017
Kubi has played for Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix in the Australian top-flight.
By Patrick Akoto
