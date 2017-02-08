Twitter meltdown over Mariners winger Appiah Kubi's first goal in 53 appearances in the A-League

Twitter went into overdrive after Ghanaian winger Kwabena Appiah-Kubi opened his A-League account for Mariners after an astonishing 53 outings.

The 24-year-old climbed off the bench to score a sensational winner for the side in their 2-1 win over United.

The maligned winger finally broke the duck and that took centre stage on Twitter.

Appiah misses a sitter and scores a worldie

¯_(ãƒ„)_/¯ #CCMvADL

— Dale Roots (@dale_roots) February 5, 2017

Congratulations to #CCMFC Kwabena Appiah! Beautiful goal! #CCMvADL

— Missus Fred (@rebeccagiono) February 5, 2017



Years from now kids in Canberra will go to their grandparents and ask them 'What was it like to see Kwabs score that stunner?' #CCMvADL

— Manfred McGoonagall (@ThoughtsOfAGM) February 5, 2017

Well in lad. Top finish. #CCMvADL

— ben peterson (@Benji_Pete) February 5, 2017



Actually delighted for Kwabena Appiah. Wasn't sure he'd ever score an A-League goal #CCMvADL

— Jason Pine (@pineyzb) February 5, 2017

KUBI BREAKS THE DUCK OKON IS THE GREATEST MANAGER EVER #CCMvADL

— Rob (@RobskiNew) February 5, 2017



KUBI BREAKS THE DUCK OKON IS THE GREATEST MANAGER EVER #CCMvADL

— Rob (@RobskiNew) February 5, 2017

Appiah be like.. 🔥🔥🔥 #rapid #CCMvADL pic.twitter.com/9DNKUFWSNh

— Umair Ashfaque (@umairash11) February 5, 2017



All jokes aside, really happy for Appiah that he has finally got that first A-League goal #CCMvADL

— Ryan's Rovers (@Ryans_Rovers) February 5, 2017

Kubi has played for Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix in the Australian top-flight.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com