8 February 2017

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu hits out at referee over sending off in Go Ahead Eagles win over NEC


Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu has insists the referee got it wrong when he sent him off  in Go Ahead Eagles' 2-1 win over NEC over the weekend.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for the basement club but was sent off y referee Bjorn Kuipers for diving and kicking the ball.

The Ghanaian, on loan from Brighton, hit out at the decision of the referee.

He told Fox Sports: "I don't know where he got that from. It is a shame because I played so well."

The Eagles remain bottom of the Eredivisie despite recording their first win since November last year.

By Patrick Akoto
Elvis Manu

