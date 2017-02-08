'Betrayed' GHALCA chief Kudjoe Fianoo threatens to resign



GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo has threatened to resign over claims of betrayal from members of the club's umbrella body.

Fianoo feels he's been stabbed in the back over his 'fight' against the Ghana FA regarding the sponsorship agreement with StarTimes.

The Premier League Clubs had agreed to boycott the start of the top-flight this weekend due to secrecy surrounding the sponsorship deal with the Africa's leading pay-TV operator.

They are demanding a copy of the contract with the Chinese firm before confirming their readiness to participate in the competition.

But fresh reports are pointing to collusion of some sort between some clubs after going back on their agreed position to receive an initial cheque of $5,000 from the FA without the approval from the umbrella body.

It's unclear which teams have turned their back on Fianoo, who appears to be on a campaign to get FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi out.

But unconfirmed sources say giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have received their initial cash ahead of the start of the new season.

The situation throws spokes into any attempt to get all members on one boat as it appears GHALCA's front has broken down.

GHALCA are demanding full closure of the terms of the agreement with StarTimes before committing its members to participate in the upcoming league.

But it's turning out to be a one-man show with the Ashantigold Chief Executive threatening to pull the plugs over the perceived 'betrayal'.

By Patrick Akoto



