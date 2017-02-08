Senegal forward Mohammed Diame expected Ghana to make to the final of the AFCON

Senegal forward Mohammed Diame expected the Black Stars and his team mate Christian Astsu to make it to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Christian Atsu, Newcastle's final AFCON participant, should be available for Saturday evening's visit to Molineux. Atsu's Ghana lost the third-place play-off Burkina Faso on Saturday.

'I expected them to get to the final as they have a really good team,' said Diame. 'He will come back and fight for us.' Atsu was named in the AFCON's team of the tournament after starring for the semi-finalists.

