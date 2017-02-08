Adam Kwarasey fails to keep a clean sheet on Brondby debut to leave more questions

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey picked up two balls from his net in his first out for his Brondby debut.

The Ghanaian was in post for the very first time against Gothenburg in Dubai with the game ending in a 2-2 draw game.

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki gave Brondby a 1-0 lead but Soeren Rieks equalised in the 33rd minute when he fired past Kwarasey.

Kamil Wilczek restored the lead for Brondby 2-1 at the stroke of halftime when he finished when left one-on-one with the keeper.

Gothenburg equalised for the second time of the game through Elias Mar Omarsson in the 90th minute of the second half.

Gothenburg won the game 5-3 after a penalty shootout.

