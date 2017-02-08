Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants local fans to forgive unpopular goalkeeper Razak Brimah



Ghana captain Asamoah has urged fans to pardon goalkeeper Razak Brimah after his facebook rant sparked widespread criticism.

Brimah courted the anger of local fans after he insulted critics for questioning his competence during the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon.

The Spain-based shot-stopper's stinging and vitriolic attack attracted widespread condemnation but captain Asamoah Gyan has pleaded on his behalf.

'I will like to take this opportunity to plead for Razak Brimah, I want Ghanaians to forgive him, he admits he didn't do the right thing and so he apologized," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM

'We the players also knew what he did was wrong and we spoke to him, I spoke to him myself, I believe he has regretted his actions and I will like to plead with Ghanaians to let sleeping dogs lie.

Brimah is an unpopular figure in Ghana with his constant call-up into the Black Stars splitting heads in the West African nation.

