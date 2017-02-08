Ex-Dutch star George Boateng throws hat into the ring for Black Stars job



Ex-Dutch international George Boateng would welcome talks with the FA over the Ghana job.

Boateng, 41, wants to give back to his country of birth after failing to get the opportunity represent the West Africans at the international level.

The Black Stars coaching job has become vacant after the FA mutually parted ways with coach Avram Grant.

The search for Grant's successor has intensified since the news broke on Tuesday with a number of top coaches being linked with the job.

But the former Middlesbrough and Hull City midfielder has set an audacious target of handling the Black Stars.

'It is unfortunate I could never play for Ghana because I grew in the Netherland where I played for their junior side and senior National team as well,' he told the Ghanaian media.

'But for me to give back to my native country I am ever ready to take up the role as the Black Stars Coach.

'Whenever I am being called to Coach the team I will be ever ready.'

The Ghanaian-born has little coaching experience having managed Malaysian side Kelantan FA in the 2014-15 season.

By Patrick Akoto



