AFCON failure does not make FA incompetent - Osei Palmer

Management committee of the Black Stars, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer believes placing fourth in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations does not make the Football Association incompetent.

The Football Association charged the head coach of the Black Stars to break their 35-year trophy drought but the team eventually finished the competition in fourth.

The result has led to many football enthusiasts calling for the exit of the FA President, Kwesi Nynatakyi who has been running football in the country for twelve years.

Palmer however believes placing fourth in the Africa Cup of Nations is not enough justification for concluding that the FA is incompetent.

“We are feeling the pains more than any Ghanaian because we are disappointed in ourselves and I know the insults will be at the highest order,” he told Asempa FM.

“This is a national team and the coach and the technical team decides which player plays in a match so things are very difficult for us to bare. We engaged the coach five times before the AFCON kicked off so you don’t always expect us to come out and say whatever we discussed with the coach and on the field of play, he chooses which player to play so you have no option than to accept the selection of the coach”.

“For me, only posterity will judge us if Avram Grant was able to add something to the national team. It will be premature to judge him now because he has already agreed not to extend his contract so that even speaks more about his performance but going forward, we must correct our previous mistakes and get a coach who will understand our culture”.

“We should not take the whole situation personal and call for people to demonstrate against the FA when the FA has done nothing wrong. Placing fourth in the AFCON does not make the FA and its members incompetent. The Egyptians lost the finals so should they sack their coach or the FA president?” Mr. Osei asked.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah