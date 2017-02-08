Asamoah Gyan jabs Kevin Prince Boateng over twitter comments

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has jabbed suspended Black Stars player Kevin Prince Boateng over comments he posted on Twitter following the team’s poor showing at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Sunderland striker said the German-born player betrayed the Black Stars with his social media comments in the wake of their fourth place finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan however believes the media and the public have the right to criticize the Black Stars but insist players who are or were part of the squad must publicly back his team-mates.

The Black Stars failed to win the tournament in Gabon which resulted in Boateng taking to twitter to reveal his displeasure in a widespread attack saying ‘Ghana deserves better’.

His comments did not go down well the Black Stars skipper Gyan who questioned the patriotism of insisting his action is a betrayal of his former colleagues.

“He has betrayed his own colleagues with that tweet,” Gyan told Angel FM.

“He might be right. I was expecting someone outside the team to come out with these comments and not Kevin-Prince Boateng.

“Ghana deserves better, Fine we the players know that Ghana deserves better.

“From what I have seen, Kevin Prince Boateng has never sacrificed for this Ghana national team”.

“I leave this comment for journalist to talk about”.

“I respect Kevin Prince Boateng so much for the kind of player he is, but that comment he made surprises and amazes me. I was not expecting that from him.” Gyan concluded.

Boateng claimed the fourth place finish is not enough even though he has been reluctant to play in Africa’s flagship tournament in the past as he is only keen on World Cups.

“Unbelievable how a team, coach, fans and country with such great value can finish an AFCON in such a way,” Boateng wrote on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“I hope now we will see all those big changes we all hope for because Ghana and all the people of Ghana deserve better.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports