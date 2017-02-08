I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 8 February 2017 13:52 CET

Anderlecht give Frank Acheampong one-week rest period

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations star Frank Acheampong has been given a one-week rest by his Belgian side Anderlecht.

Acheampong played in five matches at the tournament in Gabon after injury to Baba Rahman.

The 23-year-old will have no problems regaining his position in the team after making 17 appearances and two goals before the winter break.

Head coach RenÃ© Weiler wants to give him more time to recover for the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

WOMEN!,nothing is impossible for a woman so long as men continue using their best part to think.
By: Francis Tawiah --
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img