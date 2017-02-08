Anderlecht give Frank Acheampong one-week rest period

Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations star Frank Acheampong has been given a one-week rest by his Belgian side Anderlecht.

Acheampong played in five matches at the tournament in Gabon after injury to Baba Rahman.

The 23-year-old will have no problems regaining his position in the team after making 17 appearances and two goals before the winter break.

Head coach RenÃ© Weiler wants to give him more time to recover for the season.

