Sports News | 8 February 2017 13:52 CET
Anderlecht give Frank Acheampong one-week rest period
Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations star Frank Acheampong has been given a one-week rest by his Belgian side Anderlecht.
Acheampong played in five matches at the tournament in Gabon after injury to Baba Rahman.
The 23-year-old will have no problems regaining his position in the team after making 17 appearances and two goals before the winter break.
Head coach RenÃ© Weiler wants to give him more time to recover for the season.
