Dauda Mohammed debuts for Anderlecht in U21 win over KAA Gent

Striker Dauda Mohammed played his first match for Anderlecht on Monday as the club's U21 side side Gent.

The former Asante Kotoko player replaced Vancamp for the final quarter of the match which Anderlecht won 3-1.

It was difficult to assess Dauda's performance but he had a good chance when Kayembe him just put in front of goal but his shot went wide.

Mohammed joined the Belgian giants during the January transfer window.

