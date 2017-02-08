Avram Grant Resigns

Ghana coach Avram Grant has laid down his tools with four months left on his contract.

The Israeli trainer after meeting with the Management of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday tended his resignation.

It came on the heels of Black Stars’ fourth place in the just ended Gabon tournament.

He took over from Kwasi Appiah to ‘go and do well’ when Equatorial Guinea hosted the tournament.

Indeed, he did well by finishing as losing finalist on penalties against Cote d’Ivoire.

Two years on, he went with the mandate to return home with the trophy only to finish fourth; losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso in the third place game.

He stated in his resignation letter that “After an extremely amicable meeting with the president of Ghana FA and following more than two successful years in charge of the national team, I’ve informed Mr Nyantakyi that time is right for me to move on to a new challenge and I thank him for the opportunity.”

It added that “I’ve hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years and also the semi final of this year’s competition.”

“I’m proud of the fact that I’m leaving an extremely professional strong squad of players of a good age who I’m sure will go on to achieve great success in the future.”

“The passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I’ll always remember.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum