‘Isaac Asiamah On A Dead End Road’

Renowned Football pundit Nana Kwaku Agyemang says the performance of Sports Minister-designate Isaac Asiamah during his vetting clearly indicates that the incoming minister is on a “dead end road.”

The Atwima-Mponua Member of Parliament was confronted with a wide range of issues bedeviling Ghana’s Sports particularly football, when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday.

But a section of Ghanaians have described his performance as disappointing and edgy. Asiamah who appeared agitated was on several occasions asked to calm down by the Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu.

Speaking on Morning Starr Wednesday, the former Okwahu United Coach told host Nii Arday Clegg that the Sports Minister-designate failed to inspire Ghanaians that other areas of Ghana’s sports aside football will be developed.

“He was enthusiastic but he was jumpy, a bit jittery and I would hope that this isn’t the way he functions as a minister because there is a lot of us that he would have to listen to.

“When you listen to the vetting it was all about football and specifically all about the Ghana Black Stars and because of that I think he is on a dead end road.”