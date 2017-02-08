I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Andre Ayew dispels disunity talks in Black Stars camp at AFCON 2017

Ghana star Andre Ayew has dispelled rumours that there was disunity in camp during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

''This is our best camp since Angola. I am surprised about the rumor that there is confusion in camp,'' Ayew said.

''We were so happy in camp, l think we still have the quality, if we remain focused, we will make impact two years from now.

''l am now peaking in performance; after my injury this is the first time l have played regularly.''

