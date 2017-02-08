Kevin-Prince Boateng went out SIX nights a week when he was at Tottenham

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed just how much of a party boy he was during his time at Tottenham.

Boateng, who joined Spurs in 2007 but made just 14 Premier League appearances, admits he became disillusioned with training and staying in shape.

That's because then Spurs manager Martin Jol informed him just a month into his career at White Hart Lane he wasn't part of his plans.

But instead of knuckling down and trying to impress the Dutchman, Boateng went completely the other way.

In an interview with Sid Lowe in The Guardian, he said: ''Every night I was out until six.

''I was like 95 kilos, swollen from the drinking and bad food. I said: 'This can't be me, I don't want to be that guy. I have something inside: I'm a football player.''

He added: ''You know when you shut off? That was me. 'You don't want me? I'll enjoy life.'

''I realise now how bad it was: six days a week nightclubbing, drinking for almost a year. But I was only 20.

''You don't think things are going wrong. You see money coming in. 'OK, I get my fun somewhere else.' Girls, nightclubs, friends … Fake friends.''

