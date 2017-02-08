Asante Kotoko to outdoor new signings, coach and medical team head on Thursday

Asante Kotoko will unveil their new signings, coach and members of the medical team at a ceremony on Thursday in Kumasi.

The event will take place at the Sports Hotel, Kumasi.

All ten new signings with the exception Black Starlets goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim will be introduced to the media.

New coach Zdravko Logarusic will be officially outdoored alongside new Team Manager Shilla Alhassan.

The re-organised medical team headed by Surgical Specialist at the Komfo Ankokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Michael Leat will as well be shown to the media.

