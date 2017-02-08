I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 8 February 2017 12:06 CET

Asante Kotoko to outdoor new signings, coach and medical team head on Thursday

Asante Kotoko will unveil their new signings, coach and members of the medical team at a ceremony on Thursday in Kumasi. 

The event will take place at the Sports Hotel, Kumasi.

All ten new signings with the exception Black Starlets goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim will be introduced to the media.

New coach Zdravko Logarusic will be officially outdoored alongside new Team Manager Shilla Alhassan.

The re-organised medical team headed by Surgical Specialist at the Komfo Ankokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Michael Leat will as well be shown to the media.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

NOT ALL LIES ARE WRONG!
By: Silas owusu sekyere
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img