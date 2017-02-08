Sports Minister-designate Isaac Asiamah claims he saved US$ 1.4m after cutting Black Stars bonuses

Sports Minister designate Isaac Kwame Asiamah has revealed he saved the nation US$1.4 million for re-negotiating the winning bonuses of the Black Stars at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He said the previous government budgeted US$ 4.4 million as winning bonuses for the players and the technical team.

But he managed to cut the amount by 50 per cent.

Asiamah told the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the previous government initially agreed to pay $10, 000 to each player as winning bonus per match at the group stages, $10, 000 to each player for quarter finals qualification, $12, 000 to each player for semi-finals qualification and $15,000 to each player for winning the trophy at the grand finale.

