Sports News | 8 February 2017 12:06 CET

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic facing selection dilemma ahead of West Brom clash after Andre Ayew returns


West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is facing selection dilemma ahead of their league clash against West Brom on Saturday following the return of Andre Ayew.

Ayew is expected to start training today (Wednesday) after arriving in the United Kingdom from his native Ghana.

The 27-year-old played for his country at the African Cup of Nations held in Gabon.

He was deeply involved as the Black Stars placed a disappointing fourth after losing 2-0 to eventual winners Cameroon in the semi-finals in the tournament.

Ayew faces increased competition for a slot in the team due to the recent arrival of Robet Snodgrass.

United recorded a 3-1 win over Stoke City last weekend and there is a believe that Bilic may choose the same group that won against the Potters.

The Ghana international is yet to make a notable impact since he signed from Swansea City in August last year.

By Patrick Akoto

