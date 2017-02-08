New boy Ebenezer Ofori to join German side Sttutgart this week after AFCON participation with Ghana
Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori is expected to join German side Sttutgart this week after participating in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.
Ofori joined the second-tier on a three-year deal from Swedish outfit AIK Stockholm.
The 21-year-old is expected to join his new club after helping Ghana to finish fourth at the Nations Cup.
He earned a starting role during the Black Stars 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the bronze-medal match of the 2017 AFCON.
By Patrick Akoto
Ebenezer Ofori
