Sports News | 8 February 2017 11:07 CET

Ghana striker Assifuah to join French side Le Havre this week after AFCON participation with Ghana


New signing Ebenezer Assifuah is expected to join French outfit Le Havre this week after Ghana's participation in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old joined the second-tier side from Swiss outfit FC Sion to gain regular playing opportunities.

The Ghanaian is expected to join the European outfit this week after making Ghana's squad for the Nations Cup.

The Ghana international joined FC Sion in 2013 and won the Swiss Cup in 2015. In the ongoing season he had played 14 matches and scored 2 goals.

Assifuah 23, has put pen to paper to sign a three and half deal that will keep him in the club until 2020

Sports News

Yesterday is gone, let it go. Today is right in front of you, face it. Tomorrow is unknown, let it wait.
By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
