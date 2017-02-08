I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 8 February 2017 11:07 CET

Burkina Faso star Betrand Troare expects crocked Chelsea defender Baba Rahman to return quicker than expected


Burkina Faso striker Betrand TraorÃ© expects Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman to make a quicker-than expected return from injury.

Rahman, 23, has been ruled out for a period of seven months with a career-threatening knee injury.

The Ghanaian, who plays for Schalke 04 on loan from Chelsea, suffered the setback during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Uganda in Gabon.

And Burkinabe TraorÃ©, who plays for Ajax on loan from Chelsea, expects his teammate to return stronger.

'I am very sorry for him, it was very unfortunate for, but I wish him well and I will like to see him return soon,' he spoke to Metro TV.

'I have been speaking to him, I spoke to him two days ago (Before Ghana's game against Burkina-Faso) so I pray he returns soon and come back to Chelsea.'

