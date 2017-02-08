Three sent off as Barcelona reach Copa final with Atleti draw
Barcelona edged into the final of the Copa del Rey for the fourth consecutive season, despite being reduced to nine men in a 1-1 semi-final second leg draw with Atletico Madrid.
Diego Simeone opted for a more attacking approach having lost the first leg at the Vicente Calderon 2-1, with Atleti dominating much of the first half, but against the run of play it was the Catalans who opened the scoring when Luis Suarez tucked home a finish on the rebound from Lionel Messi’s initial shot.
Atletico rallied once again in the second half though, with Barcelona reduced to 10 men when Sergi Roberto was shown a second yellow. The visitors’ advantage was cancelled out when Yannick Carrasco was also booked for the second time.
Kevin Gameiro blasted a penalty kick over the bar before Antoine Griezmann set up the French striker for a simple finish from close range with just seven minutes left to play.
A grandstand finish saw Luis Suarez also dismissed, but Atleti couldn’t find the goal to take the tie to extra time, with Barca setting a Copa del Rey final date where they will face either Celta Vigo or Alaves, who play on Wednesday evening.