Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona appeal his red card, says 'It's not even a foul'

Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona will appeal the second yellow card which saw him sent off as his side reached the final of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid.

Suarez scored the opening goal as the two sides drew 1-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday but was then expelled in the final minute after a clash with Koke saw him earn his second booking of the night.

The Uruguayan striker -- along with Sergi Roberto, who was also dismissed -- is therefore set to be suspended for the final, although he hopes the decision will be overturned.

"I'm laughing at that second yellow, it's not even a foul," he said in an interview with Gol TV after the game. "I did absolutely nothing. I hope the club will appeal it.

"It's something which doesn't have an explanation. The referee hasn't given me one, like always, but we're already accustomed to this."

Barca coach Luis Enrique said he would back the club if they decide to appeal the caution, although he's not hopeful of succeeding.

"I'm in agreement with appealing, but if you look at the past you will see what good appeals have been for us," he said in his postgame news conference.

"It frustrates me that players on my team miss finals, but at the end of the day it's something which happens in football. The referee felt that both Suarez and Roberto deserved two yellow cards.

"I was about to take Roberto off because of the booking he had. He's made three challenges and he's been given two cautions. We felt he could maybe get a second, but we didn't react quick enough."

On how he would replace Suarez in a final against either Alaves or Celta Vigo, who meet on Wednesday, the coach added: "It's not until May, there's a long time to think about that."